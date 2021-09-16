Albania claims global leadership for women in government

However, Rama warned that no minister would be favored due to their gender, and that the length of their terms would depend solely on their performance in their posts, “without gender discrimination.”

Independent analyst Lutfi Dervishi said the next move should be to have women in the top posts of president and prime minister, which he said would change the outer world's view of Albania "as a conservative society, or a mostly Islamic one run by corruption.”

“There is a general perception that women are less inclined to corruption and abuse of post,” he added.

But some noted the lack of experience of some of the new cabinet members. Independent analyst Aleksander Cipa said public opinion was critical as some of the new appointees “come from anonymity” and were not known for any noted professional success or political career.

Rama has had “a constant preference in his political and executive career” with naming women to key positions around him, Cipa said, adding that this practice could be done in part for public relations reasons.

“He has felt better (working with women) due to his individual authority and he is more controlling in partnership with governing ladies,” he said.