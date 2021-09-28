Albania complains its EU accession bid is being held hostage

“We’ve asked a lot of you and you have delivered. We will do everything to overcome the hurdles we have at the moment that should not hinder the enlargement process,” she said.

“I really want to bring this process forward so that we can start before the end of the year.”

Von der Leyen said the bloc is focused on mobilizing 9 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in projects and potentially raising investment of up to 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) in 2021-2027 for the region and its population of 18 million. This year it has secured half a billion euros ($585 million) for projects in the Western Balkans, and it is looking to find another 600 million euros ($700 million).

Von der Leyen goes to North Macedonia later Tuesday and then continues to the other Western Balkan countries later in the week.

