Albania’s Socialists launch impeachment of president

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s governing left-wing Socialist Party legislators have started the impeachment process against the country’s president who they accuse of violating the constitution during the last election, their parliamentary group leader said Monday.

Taulant Balla said that 50 Socialist lawmakers have asked parliament to launch an investigation after determining that President Ilir Meta “before and during the electoral campaign committed actions which run counter to the country’s constitution.”

During the April 25 electoral campaign, Meta accused the left-wing government of Prime Minister Edi Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and bungling its pandemic response. Meta accused Rama of concentrating all legislative, administrative and judiciary powers in his hands.

The Socialists achieved a landslide victory in the vote, securing 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament which are enough to let them form a Cabinet on their own.

Balla said that the existing parliament has enough time until Sept. 9, when its mandate is over, “to institutionalize forming of an investigative commission and end (the impeachment process) within its mandate.”