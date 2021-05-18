 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albanian president calls impeachment probe committee illegal
0 comments
AP

Albanian president calls impeachment probe committee illegal

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s president refused Tuesday to appear before a parliamentary committee that is investigating whether he violated the country's constitution and should be impeached.

President Ilir Meta sent a 28-page long document to parliament in which he said the investigative committee lacked legitimacy and that he would continue performing his duties while “ignoring any request coming from an anti-constitutional and illegal institution.”

Albanian lawmakers formed the committee this month to decide whether to impeach Meta. More than four dozen lawmakers from the governing Socialist Party have claimed that Meta failed in his constitutional duty to guarantee national unity by siding with the opposition before an April 25 parliamentary election.

Meta argues that because the parliament elected last month has not convened, the outgoing assembly is in a post-election transition period and therefore ineligible to conduct such investigation activities.

“Initiatives in such forms are unacceptable for democratic societies, considered as a revenge, why not an institutional putsch or coup d’état to seize the constitutional institutions?” wrote Meta, who is in Slovenia following a regional summit.

The Socialists won 74 of parliament's 140 seats in the election, allowing them to form a Cabinet on their own. Yet impeaching Meta requires a two-thirds majority, which the Socialists do not have, and approval from Albania’s Constitutional Court.

During the election campaign, Meta accused Prime Minister Edi Rama of running a “kleptocratic regime” and concentrating all legislative, administrative and judiciary powers in his hands.

Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Rama’s government. His presidential term is scheduled to end in July 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stylist gives free haircuts to older New Yorkers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US joins global push against violent extremism online
World

US joins global push against violent extremism online

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Two years after a white supremacist in New Zealand livestreamed the slaughter of 51 Muslim worshippers on Facebook, French President Emmanuel Macron says the internet continues to be be used by terrorists as a weapon to propagate hate.

+50
West Bank erupts in protest amid more Israel-Hamas fighting
World

West Bank erupts in protest amid more Israel-Hamas fighting

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Turmoil from the battle between Israel and Hamas spilled over into the West Bank on Friday, sparking the most widespread Palestinian protests in years as hundreds of young demonstrators in multiple towns clashed with Israeli troops, who shot and killed at least 11 people.

Watch Now: Related Video

See the Solar Orbiter launch into space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News