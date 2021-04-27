Albania's Socialists win election, gain 3rd straight mandate

“I believed that due to the wonderful power of our people we would win and bring democracy back to Albania. That was not enough this time,” he said.

The Central Election Commission has said the final results will be formally announced later Tuesday. Counting will then continue for the candidates — it was the first time Albanian voters selected individual candidates in addition to political parties. It may take a week to conclude.

Preliminary turnout Sunday was almost 48%, slightly higher than four years ago.

Voting took place relatively smoothly, though there were some problems with logistics and allegations of the photographing of ballots. The main issue was voters’ electronic identification, which was applied for the first time in the country. It didn't work in 167 of the country's 5,199 polling stations.

International observers hailed the e-voting technology but also mentioned allegations of vote buying and the death of a political supporter in a shooting before the election.

The European Union urged Albanian political parties to ensure a democratic counting process.