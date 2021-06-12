Algeria election gets low turnout amid opposition boycott

“We are looking for change," voter Mohammed Touait said at a polling station. "I am 84 years old, and today I woke up at 8 a.m. because I still have hope for change.”

The Constitutional Council announced Saturday that it would be 15 days before results of the balloting are known because of the number of candidates and the need to ensure against fraud, which marked past elections.

The participation rate among Algeria's 24 million voters was 10% midway through the day, the electoral authority announced.

The president, at the start of the day, brushed off as irrelevant the number of people who vote.

“What is important is that those the people vote for have sufficient legitimacy,” Tebboune said after casting his ballot in Algiers.

The president also brushed off boycotts by the main opposition parties and Hirak supporters. Photos on social media showed images of some voting stations in the Kabylie region, east of Algiers, torn asunder with ballots strewn in streets. Kabylie, home of Berbers, is a traditional bastion of the opposition.

The president, at a voting station with his wife, said boycott calls shouldn't prevent people from voting.