All workers safe after rescue out of mine in Canada

SUDBURY, Ontario (AP) — The last four miners trapped deep below the surface in the Totten Mine climbed to safety early Wednesday, the company that owns the mine near Sudbury, Ontario, said.

Vale said the 39 workers trapped by an accident on Sunday climbed a series of ladders with the aid of rescue crews.

“This is tremendous news flowing from very difficult circumstances,” Vale CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said in a statement.

The last miner reached the surface shortly before 5 a.m. and was taken away in an ambulance as a precautionary measure, said company spokesman Jeff Lewis.

He “walked onto the ambulance and was giving fist bumps to the mine rescue team," Lewis said.

“It was a emotional ending to a very stressful exercise,” said Gord Gilpin, head of mining for Vale’s Ontario operations. “There were a lot of smiles, a few laughs and fist bumping and congratulations going on.”

The workers became trapped on Sunday when a scoop bucket being sent underground detached and blocked the mine shaft while some were as deep as 1,200 meters (nearly 4,000 feet) below the surface, the company said.