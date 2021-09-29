 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All workers safe after rescue out of mine in Canada
0 comments
AP

All workers safe after rescue out of mine in Canada

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SUDBURY, Ontario (AP) — The last four miners trapped deep below the surface in the Totten Mine climbed to safety early Wednesday, the company that owns the mine near Sudbury, Ontario, said.

Vale said the 39 workers trapped by an accident on Sunday climbed a series of ladders with the aid of rescue crews.

“This is tremendous news flowing from very difficult circumstances,” Vale CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said in a statement.

The last miner reached the surface shortly before 5 a.m. and was taken away in an ambulance as a precautionary measure, said company spokesman Jeff Lewis.

He “walked onto the ambulance and was giving fist bumps to the mine rescue team," Lewis said.

“It was a emotional ending to a very stressful exercise,” said Gord Gilpin, head of mining for Vale’s Ontario operations. “There were a lot of smiles, a few laughs and fist bumping and congratulations going on.”

The workers became trapped on Sunday when a scoop bucket being sent underground detached and blocked the mine shaft while some were as deep as 1,200 meters (nearly 4,000 feet) below the surface, the company said.

“Climbing ladders is not part of their daily routine. ... That is the reason why we had the medical team here. They will be continued to be monitored for the next three or four days and then we'll know the extent of the struggles that they had to get up to the surface,” said Nick Larochelle, president of United Steelworkers Local 6500.

He said they rested at different points of the climb.

The province’s Ministry of Labor, Training and Skills Development said an inspection team will investigate the incident. Bartolomeo, who was on site, said Vale also will investigate “so that the company can learn from it and take steps to ensure it never happens again.”

Vale said the workers stayed in underground “refuge stations” and had access to food, water and medicine before climbing out.

A team of 58 responders from the company’s rescue team and the Ontario Mine Rescue agency helped the workers through their lrek up the ladder system, the company said.

The Totten Mine opened in 2014 and produces copper, nickel and precious metals. It employs about 200 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Brown bears take 'synchronized nap' in Alaska

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years
World

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years

  • Updated

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people docked on the island of Lampedusa in the single biggest arrival of migrants in Italy in years, amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows.

+22
Uncertain start to post-Merkel era after close German vote
World

Uncertain start to post-Merkel era after close German vote

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc pushed Monday for a quick agreement on a coalition government, but Europe’s biggest economy could still be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction.

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea tests hypersonic missile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News