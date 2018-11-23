LONDON (AP) — Some of Amazon's workers in Europe are protesting against what they call unfair work conditions, in a move meant to disrupt operations on Black Friday.
Amazon Spain said around 90 percent of workers at a logistics depot in near Madrid joined the walkout Friday. Only two people were at the loading bay, spokesman Douglas Harper said.
However, he said Amazon had diverted cargo deliveries to its other 22 depots in the country.
Meanwhile, unions in Britain will stage protests at five sites to complain about safety conditions. Amazon said the safety record at its warehouses is above the industry average. Protests were also reported or due in France and Germany.
While Black Friday discounts have traditionally been a U.S. retail event, companies have increasingly been offering discounts in other countries, too.
