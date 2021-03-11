Amid pandemic, UK delays imposing post-Brexit border checks

LONDON (AP) — Britain announced Thursday that it is delaying the imposition of checks on some goods from the European Union to give businesses more time to prepare for new post-Brexit rules.

The U.K. government says it is postponing full border controls until Jan. 1, six months later than planned, because of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the move risks worsening relations with the EU, which is already angry at a series of unilateral British decisions over trade.

Britain left the EU’s economic embrace at the end of 2020, and under a new trade deal customs inspections and other checks are required on trade between the two.

Britain’s EU relations minister, David Frost, said the six-month delay would “give traders time to focus on getting back on their feet as the economy opens up after a difficult year.”

The announcement follows Britain’s decision to delay checks on some goods moving to Northern Ireland from other parts of the U.K.

Northern Ireland continues to follow EU trade rules in order to preserve its open border with Ireland, a member of the bloc. But that means new checks and disruption to trade with the rest of the U.K. — a move that has dismayed both traders and Northern Ireland’s pro-British Unionist community.