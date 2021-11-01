Amid US sanctions, Huawei highlights uses for 5G technology

“We all know that 5G, compared to the previous generations of communication technologies, has the three characteristics of large bandwidth, low latency, and massive connections,” said said Guo Zizhong, director of Huawei’s Smart Hospital Business Division in China.

“In fact, when it comes to the adaptation of the three characteristics, the medical field is a very good match with them among industries in all walks of life.”

The hospital in Guangzhou, a city of 15 million, uses various smart technologies, including a 5G ambulance fitted with medical devices and cameras to transmit data and footage in real time, allowing doctors to make better diagnoses while patients are on their way to the hospital so they can be treated as soon as they arrive.

Previously, for example, heart monitors would have to be removed to upload data from patients, and then checked by doctors.

“With real-time (monitoring), we are able to learn about what’s going on with a patient’s heart rate and can immediately give instructions on what to do,” said He Yongcong, a doctor in the hospital's department of cardiovascular medicine.