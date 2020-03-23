Amnesty International says Thai military abuses conscripts
0 comments
AP

Amnesty International says Thai military abuses conscripts

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BANGKOK (AP) — The human rights group Amnesty International says many new conscripts in Thailand's military are physically, sexually and mentally abused, with some cases amounting to torture.

In a report issued Monday, the group says such treatment of conscripts undergoing basic training is widespread and long-standing and has included acts of rape.

The London-based group's research shows "that such maltreatment is not the exception but the rule, and deliberately hushed within the military," said Clare Algar, its senior director for research, advocacy and policy.

Military service is compulsory in Thailand.

Amnesty International says it found evidence that many conscripts "face violence, humiliation and sexual assault, and that gay conscripts, in particular, may be targeted for abuse because of their sexual orientation and gender expression."

Asked to comment on the allegations, Thai army spokesman Winthai Suwaree said there were some cases in the past, but rights violations have been rare in recent years.

He said such abuses are not a systemic problem in the military and the allegations would be investigated.

"The Thai military is concerned about the well-being of all of our soldiers. The army needs to have personnel who serve to the utmost of their capacity, so we do not tolerate physical abuse in any form," he said.

The reports says new conscripts may be beaten by their commanders and forced to perform physical exercises far beyond their endurance, "which — predictably — result in fainting or injury."

"They may on occasion be forced by commanders to jump into septic tanks, or to eat using their mouths only, ‘like dogs,’" says the report, titled “We were just toys to them.”

It says sexual abuses include forcing naked conscripts during bathing times “to hold each other's penises and stand or walk in a column or a circle" and making them masturbate in front of each other.

The group says it interviewed 24 former and currently serving conscripted soldiers, mostly from the Royal Thai Army, and three commanders and one former commander. It says the interviewees, who insisted on anonymity for fear of retribution, reported “three cases of rape involving forced sex and two other cases in which gay conscripts were coerced into providing ‘sexual favors’ to commanders.”

It says conscripts who either identified or were perceived as gay are often targeted for sexual abuse "including being forced to entertain and massage commanders, in situations that sometimes involve further sexual abuse."

The abuses often produce intense feelings of shame and humiliation and "constitute cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and in some cases amount to torture," it says.

The report recommends that a commission of inquiry be formed to probe the alleged abuses. It also recommends the military adopt preventive measures “including issuing orders explicitly prohibiting (such abuses), ensuring that trainers are under constant supervision from higher-ranking commanders, and instituting night inspections by officers.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Cruise ships stranded after countries adopt virus measures
World

Cruise ships stranded after countries adopt virus measures

  • Updated

MIAMI (AP) — New measures to seal off borders to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus have left cruise ships stranded in the Caribbean, South America and Europe, with local governments denying permission to disembark as more cases of infected passengers have come to light.

+13
Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts
World

Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts

  • Updated

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Air raid sirens echoed across Jordan's capital Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the region's worst outbreak.

+20
Zimbabwe has 1st COVID-19 case while Africa cancels flights
World

Zimbabwe has 1st COVID-19 case while Africa cancels flights

  • Updated

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Anxiety rose in Africa as two major airlines announced sweeping cancellations of international flights on Friday over the coronavirus, the continent's busiest airport blocked foreigners from disembarking and Zimbabwe announced its first case — in one of Africa's most visited tourist spots. The pandemic now threatens a national health system that has nearly collapsed amid an economic crisis.

+12
Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads
World

Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads

  • Updated

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide surpassed 200,000 for the first time Wednesday and the damage being seeded in the global economy is growing more clear by the day. Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers to oilfield workers, have begun. Governments around the world are pushing drastic countermeasures to help workers, particularly those who live paycheck to paycheck.

+77
Trump invokes emergency authority, no new cases in Wuhan
World

Trump invokes emergency authority, no new cases in Wuhan

  • Updated

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump invoked emergency authority to marshal industry to fight the coronavirus, as the economic fallout from the pandemic mounted Wednesday with major U.S. auto manufacturers saying they are shutting down their North American factories.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News