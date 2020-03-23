Amnesty International says Thai military abuses conscripts

The reports says new conscripts may be beaten by their commanders and forced to perform physical exercises far beyond their endurance, "which — predictably — result in fainting or injury."

"They may on occasion be forced by commanders to jump into septic tanks, or to eat using their mouths only, ‘like dogs,’" says the report, titled “We were just toys to them.”

It says sexual abuses include forcing naked conscripts during bathing times “to hold each other's penises and stand or walk in a column or a circle" and making them masturbate in front of each other.

The group says it interviewed 24 former and currently serving conscripted soldiers, mostly from the Royal Thai Army, and three commanders and one former commander. It says the interviewees, who insisted on anonymity for fear of retribution, reported “three cases of rape involving forced sex and two other cases in which gay conscripts were coerced into providing ‘sexual favors’ to commanders.”

It says conscripts who either identified or were perceived as gay are often targeted for sexual abuse "including being forced to entertain and massage commanders, in situations that sometimes involve further sexual abuse."