Amnesty seeks COVID-19 inquiry into Italian nursing homes

The overall death toll among residents of Italian elder care facilities isn’t known, since residents weren’t tested early on and suspected COVID-19 deaths don’t feature into Italy’s official count. The national Superior Institute of Health found that at least 9,154 people died in nursing homes from February-May 2020, but that was based on partial responses to a voluntary survey of a quarter of Italy’s estimated 4,600 nursing homes.

Amnesty’s call for a parliamentary inquiry follows a decision by lawmakers in July to greatly limit the scope of a parliamentary inquest into the pandemic to merely look into the events prior to Jan. 30, 2020, when the government declared a state of emergency and suspended flights to and from China. As a result, the Italian inquiry won’t consider the actual outbreak in Italy or how it was handled here, since the first locally transmitted case was only confirmed in northern Lombardy in late February.

Just last week, relatives of victims launched an online petition for Parliament to return to the original scope of an inquiry into the causes of the outbreak here and the actions taken by the government and the World Health Organization in managing it.