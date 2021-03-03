Animated 'Demon Slayer' strikes chord with pandemic Japan

Like the rest of the world, Japan has been hurt by the pandemic, not only economically but also psychologically. People are worried. Some are in mourning. The nation has seen about 8,000 related deaths, much fewer than some nations, but they are rising. The vaccine rollout has barely started.

Japan has never had a lockdown, and movie theaters are open with social-distancing measures.

The hero of “Demon Slayer” is Tanjiro Kamado, who sets out to become a warrior to save his sister, and ultimately the world, from the demons, or “oni.” Like a cute doe-eyed Musashi, the legendary swordsman, he displays his samurai techniques in a flurry of colorful animation.

The movie, which takes place on a nightmarish train ride, follows a hit TV animation series, now streaming on Netflix.

Its second season airs in Japan later this year but has already stirred controversy over its appropriateness for children. The setting is a brothel, although there is no graphic sex depicted.

The original comic series ran in weekly magazine Shukan Shonen Jump, from 2016, written and drawn by Koyoharu Gotouge, a pen name. The author has never appeared in public, though the “Time 100 Next” list named them among the “emerging leaders who are shaping the future.”