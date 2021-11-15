Anti-corruption party wins Bulgarian election, seeks reforms

Petkov and his co-chair of the party, Asen Vasilev, 44, who both served as ministers of economics and of finance in the last caretaker cabinet, have highlighted misuse of state funds in a series of anti-graft actions, which have earned them wide public approval.

Analysts are attributing the new party’s unexpected victory to its pledges to bring transparency, zero tolerance for corruption and reforms to key sectors.

Unlike the campaigns of the established parties, the “two Harvards,” as the two new party leaders have been dubbed by local media, made an American-style campaign by touring the country in a dark blue bus and talking to people in the streets. The party's founders have managed to attract many young educated Bulgarians to return home and help reform the country.

Petkov, who grew up in Canada and has a Canadian wife, returned to Bulgaria in 2007. He co-founded the Center for Economic Strategy and Competitiveness, which is affiliated with the Harvard Business School and Sofia University.

Although new to politics, Petkov said he's ready to assume the post of prime minister if he gets support from potential coalition partners. He said his party is open for coalition talks with any party — left, right or center — that was part of last year’s protests against Borissov’s government.