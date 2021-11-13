Anti-racism activists stage demo against Dutch 'Black Pete'

Some parents at Saturday's event in Breda were angry that the demonstrators were protesting close to the exit of the celebration that was a ticketed event due to coronavirus restrictions.

“I think it’s a scandal that this is being done at the exit where children come out after the Sinterklaas parade. Children are standing there crying, I find it inappropriate,” said Frank Zuidhof, who said he was in favor of Sooty Petes.

“We live in a democratic country where we have to work together for a good solution and this is not a good solution,” he said.

Police said they arrested seven people who approached the protesters and refused to move away.

Sinterklaas — a Dutch version of St. Nicholas — is celebrated in the Netherlands on Dec. 5 with gifts for children, but tradition has it that he sails to the country from Spain a few weeks earlier, leading to celebrations across the nation to mark his arrival.

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement last year, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte conceded that racism is an issue in his country.

“There are also people living in the Netherlands who in that regard feel that they don’t fully fit in, that they can’t play a full role in this society,” he said. “That is also a Dutch problem. There is racism here, too. There is discrimination here, too.”

