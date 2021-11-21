Antisemitism highlighted as Abramovich hosts Israeli leader

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as part of the Premier League club's campaign against antisemitism.

The small event, attended by about 50 people, was the first time Abramovich has been seen at Chelsea's stadium since 2018 when he withdrew his application for a British visa renewal.

The Russian-Israeli businessman traveled to London as an Israeli citizen and he spent around two hours on Sunday morning at the Imperial War Museum London to see the Holocaust Galleries he helped to fund with donations.

Abramovich has been funding a “Say No To Antisemitism” initiative advanced by the club to address concerns about hatred toward Jewish people. Herzog, at the start of a visit to London, highlighted concerns about discrimination in sport during an address to the audience in a suite at Chelsea's stadium.

“The culture and politics of sport at times brings out the worst in humanity," Herzog said, “as we have seen over and over again with antisemitic, racist and violent incidents inside and outside stadiums and in the refusal of athletes to compete against, or shake hands with, their Israeli counterparts.”