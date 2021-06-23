Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

McAfee told Wired Magazine in 2012 that his father, a heavy drinker and “very unhappy man,” shot himself when McAfee was 15. “Every day I wake up with him,” he told Wired.

In an interview with British newspaper The Independent, McAfee said his experience of being in a Spanish prison was a “fascinating adventure” and he planned never to return to the U.S.

“I am constantly amused and sometimes moved. The graffiti alone could fill a thousand-page thriller,” he was quoted as saying. “A few of my fellow prisoners have confided in me small pieces of their lives.”

He also told The Independent that prisoners and guards had recognized him and some asked for his autograph.

McAfee said his main point of contact outside the prison was his wife, Janice McAfee. The last post from his Twitter account was a retweet of a Father’s Day message from her.

“These eight months John has spent in prison in Spain have been especially hard on his overall health both mentally and physically, as well as financially, but he is undeterred from continuing to speak truth to power,” it said.

The U.S. embassy in Madrid didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.