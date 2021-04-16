AP Interview: Beijing says US 'too negative' toward China

“It is not one side drawing up a laundry list of demands to the other side,” Le said. “In cooperation, one should not be selfish and care only about one’s own interests with no regard for the well-being of the other side.”

On the same day that a number of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were sentenced, Le defended China's crackdown on protest in the semi-autonomous territory. He described the convicted as rioters and said “they deserve what they get.”

He added, “I don’t think it is anything strange if Hong Kong somehow becomes more like a Chinese city because after all Hong Kong is part of China."

The U.K., U.S. and others have accused Beijing of reneging on a commitment to run the former British colony under a so-called “one country, two systems” framework for 50 years after its 1997 handover to Chinese rule.

Le brushed aside such critiques, saying, “Hong Kong is always China’s Hong Kong and this is something that will not change.”

The vice minister also condemned U.S. and other Western sanctions against companies accused of human rights and labor abuses in Xinjiang.

“The claimed that they protect human rights in Xinjiang and oppose forced labor, but the consequence of the sanctions has damaged human rights in Xinjiang, resulting in forced unemployment and forced poverty in Xinjiang," Le said.

