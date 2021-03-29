AP Interview: Japan urges EU to ensure stable vaccine export

Japan has already approved the Pfizer vaccine and approval is pending for shots by AstraZeneca and Moderna. Japan has confirmed orders in for 344 million doses of vaccines to be provided this year — enough for its entire population — but the vast majority are from Pfizer and Moderna and much of the supply for those vaccines comes from Europe.

Coupled with a lack of public confidence in the vaccines and a slow start to inoculations — Japan's campaign began in February — and there are doubts over whether Japan will be able to vaccinate its elderly population of about 36 million by an initial target of around June before moving to younger people.

It's now nearly impossible for Japan to acquire so-called herd immunity before the already delayed Olympics start in July.

Still, Kono played down the importance of the Olympics to his planning of Japan's vaccine rollout.

“The Olympics is not part of my vaccination schedule,” Kono said. “At least since I’ve become vaccine minister, I have never linked the Olympics to vaccination.”