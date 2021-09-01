AP Interview: Micronesia leader mandates vaccines to protect

As with the Bergeron case, the FBI has been helping investigate the alleged Facebook threat. Micronesia enjoys close relations with the U.S. under a compact of free association.

Panuelo said he doesn't necessarily think the charges in the Facebook case are an overreaction after the investigation revealed the suspect had a history of making threats and had been involved in other crimes.

He also pointed out that two presidents on the nearby island nation of Palau were assassinated in the 1980s.

In court documents, prosecutors said that Benneth Edmund, a retail store owner and assistant clerk, wrote the threatening post under the fictitious Facebook profile “Jaylo David.”

A police report said that when interviewed, Edmund said he was friends on Facebook with Jaylo David but didn't know who was behind the profile.

Public defender Nixon Alten, who is representing Edmund, told AP that Edmund had been released from custody after his arrest and intended to plead not guilty at a hearing later this month. Alten said he couldn't comment further.

Panuelo said he would continue reinforcing the message to his people that getting vaccinated was the right decision. He hoped about 95% of the eligible population would be fully vaccinated by December.

”You only have to look elsewhere to understand why we’re doing this, because people die," Panuelo said. "And if we don’t do it this way, then we could be next.”

