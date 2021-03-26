AP Interview: Serie A trying to get it right on anti-racism

“We tried to do it in a manner that involves every level of soccer,” De Siervo said, “so even kids getting into the sport learn how important the fight against discrimination is.”

It may seem strange that the rollout occurred at a time when fans are not permitted to attend matches in Italy because of the coronavirus pandemic. But, as De Siervo noted, the absence of spectators has only put racism into temporary hiding.

“It’s still there,” the CEO said. “The problem of racism is as old as the history of the world. With due respect, neither England nor anyone else has solved it.

“It’s not like there’s less racism in England. But there’s a different level of tolerance, because (different) people have been living together for longer,” De Siervo added. “Italy is a country where mass immigration has really arrived only recently. France has made more progress because it’s a country that is more multi-cultural than ours.”

About three decades ago, immigration was a new phenomenon in Italy, a predominantly white, Catholic nation with a long history of emigration. Today, about 9% of Italy’s 60 million people are foreign nationals, according to the country’s national statistics agency, ISTAT.