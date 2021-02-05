AP PHOTOS: Beijing Winter Olympics venues with 1 year to go

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing Olympic organizers showed off the downhill skiing venue and the world’s longest bobsled and luge track on Friday, one year ahead of the scheduled opening of the 2022 Winter Games.

A new and still bumpy road wound up to the venues, carved and built into the side of 2,198-meter (7,250-foot) Haito mountain northwest of central Beijing.

The snow is mostly artificial in Beijing’s arid climate, making the bright white downhill, slalom and grand slalom courses stand out against the mountain’s barren winter landscape.

Officials sounded confident the games would go on, despite the COVID-19 pandemic that is still raging in much of the world.

Xu Zhijun, deputy secretary general of the organizing committee, pledged a safe Olympics and said that construction of the competition venues was completed by the end of 2020 despite the pandemic.

Work continues on the athlete housing and other facilities. Tree saplings, braced with poles, stood outside the sliding center that will host bobsled, luge and the skeleton.