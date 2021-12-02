AP PHOTOS: Drama festival puts spotlight on Romanian inmates

Preparation for the performances usually takes up to six months and starts with selecting inmates as actors. Trial runs take place at prisons or in smaller cities. The productions picked for the festival lineup are performed at the Nottara Theatre in the fall.

“We are all now facing very tough moments in our lifetimes, because of the pandemic. Performing in the play offered us a change,” said Marin Florin, an inmate at Jilava Prison on the outskirts of Bucharest who appeared in "Anyone Can Make Mistakes” by Romanian author Mircea Rotaru.

The other play staged this year was an adaptation of French author Albert Camus' “State of Siege,” which depicts the arrival of a plague that brings a totalitarian regime to power in Spain. Rehearsals were compressed to about four weeks this year because of pandemic restrictions.

During a final dress rehearsal at the Nottara, the actors became visibly excited at the sight of a cellphone or a pen on a chair, items forbidden in prison. Relatives, officials and other spectators made up the audience for the free shows.