AP PHOTOS: Drama festival puts spotlight on Romanian inmates

Inmates perform in the final rehearsal fo the play Anyone Can Make Mistakes by Romanian author Mircea Rotaru at the Nottara Theatre in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. A drama festival organized by the National Penitentiary Administration of Romania gives prisoners the opportunity to appear in theater productions overseen by professional directors. The Multiart festival was organized to combat stereotypes about people serving time in the penal system and to offer them a route to reintegration.
Director Iulian Glita speaks during the final rehearsal of the State of Siege, by French author Albert Camus, a play describing the arrival of plague in Spain which brings a totalitarian regime to power, at the Nottara Theatre in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. The Multiart festival runs under the motto "Liberation Through Culture" and while a prisoner's participation doesn't offer immediate access to freedom it is a step in the right direction: the ones selected for the performances get bonus points which can be used to gain faster access to parole or the right to more visits while they are still in jail.
Inmates perform in the final rehearsal fo the play Anyone Can Make Mistakes by Romanian author Mircea Rotaru at the Nottara Theatre in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. The Multiart festival runs under the motto "Liberation Through Culture" and while a prisoner's participation doesn't offer immediate access to freedom it is a step in the right direction: the ones selected for the performances get bonus points which can be used to gain faster access to parole or the right to more visits while they are still in jail.
Director Visinel Balan guides inmates on stage during the final rehearsal of the play Anyone Can Make Mistakes by Romanian author Mircea Rotaru at the Nottara Theatre in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. The Multiart festival was organized to combat stereotypes about people serving time in the penal system and to offer them a route to reintegration.
By ANDREEA ALEXANDRU
Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Performing on the main stage of the Nottara Theatre in downtown Bucharest is a dream of every aspiring artist in Romania, where hundreds of prison inmates have gotten that lucky break.
A drama festival organized by the National Penitentiary Administration of Romania gives prisoners the opportunity to appear in theater productions overseen by professional directors. The Multiart festival was organized to combat stereotypes about people serving time in the penal system and to offer them a route to reintegration.
While participation doesn’t guarantee a shorter sentence or other privileges, it can be a step in that direction. Inmates selected for the performances earn bonus points, which they can apply toward extra visitors or faster access to parole.
The festival, which runs under the motto “Liberation Through Culture,” debuted in 2009 and has taken place every year except 2020, when it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the years, more than 700 inmates have performed in over 70 plays, both professional works and ones penned by prisoners.
“We all have prejudices, more than we are willing to accept. I must convince the society that these people exist here, they don’t live on the moon. For them, theater is a form of freedom." Dana Cenusa, the National Penitentiary Administration spokesperson who created Multiart, told Romanian media in 2010. Cenusa died in 2015.