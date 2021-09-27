AP PHOTOS: Life changing under Taliban, just not all at once

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Life in Kabul has changed in the six weeks since the Taliban swept into the Afghan capital — just not all at once.

Some things that remain the same: Traffic is back to a noisy, congested snarl. The young men still play cricket and watch traditional wrestling matches in the city’s Chaman-e-Hozari Park. Under their previous rule, the Taliban banned many sports, but so far have not done so this time.

Many women seemed to stay off the streets in the days after the Aug. 15 takeover, but in the weeks since, more and more are appearing back in public, some in longer coats and headscarves, some in the all-covering burqa, which has been worn traditionally by many in Afghanistan regardless of the Taliban.

One woman on a recent day passed a row of beauty salons, where some ads on the windows had been defaced or covered to scratch out images of women, but some ads were untouched.

It’s emblematic of the in-between place where Kabul resides for the moment. Will the hard-line Taliban impose the harsh restrictions they did when they ruled in the 1990s, or will there be some margins of flexibility? Photos of all living things, even animals, were banned under their previous rule. So far that hasn't happened, but it is still unknown how far the Taliban themselves have decided to go.