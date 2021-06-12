AP PHOTOS: Playing on at Italy's oldest music conservatory

"When playing together, you need to be together, breathe together," Frosini said.

And it wasn’t just the physical distancing that was hard. It was also the absence of audiences.

“We made a recording during the period we were closed to the public, and it was very cold,’’ she said, despite the high level of execution.

“I am a pianist and when you hear the audience in the silence, that they are listening to you, it gives you a charge. It is also important to have the applause of an audience,'' Frosini said.

The conservatory has staged two concerts this spring: one by the Verdi Jazz Orchestra in May and a symphony of Beethoven in June. Both sold out, and they added a second show for the Beethoven performance.

“It was an important message. The public wants to return to listening to live music, and the musicians finally had an audience,’’ Frosini said.

The conservatory, named after Italy's favorite opera composer, features a full-time symphony orchestra, as well as a jazz orchestra; students also study voice and popular-rock. Graduates end up in some of Europe’s top orchestras, with 90% of alumni working full-time in music, be it playing, teaching, in libraries or management.

