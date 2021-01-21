AP PHOTOS: Postponed Tokyo Olympics to open in just 6 months

A leftover toy bulldoze is seen near the Tokyo Aquatics Center, one of the venues of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games, in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The postponed Tokyo Olympics are to open in just six months. Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee say they will go ahead on July 23. But it’s still unclear how this will happen with virus cases surging in Tokyo and elsewhere around the globe.
Japan National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are planned for postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is seen from a rooftop observation deck Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tokyo.
A man walks across a street as a massive steel structure of the TV Tower, that houses studios for live broadcasts of Tokyo 2020, in front of National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are planned for postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is seen from a rooftop observation deck Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tokyo.
Runners pass by Japan National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are planned for postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tokyo.
A man and a woman walk past the Nippon Budokan arena, one of the venues planned to be used in the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus plays ground golf near the Tokyo Aquatics Center, one of the venues of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games, in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Two men walk near the Tokyo Aquatics Center, one of the venues of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games, in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
A man and a woman walk near the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
A man walks past the closed Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, a venue renovated to be used in the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. The arena was used for the Tokyo 1964 Olympics.
A woman runs near Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, one of the venues of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games, in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Yoyogi National Stadium, where many other events are planned for postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is seen from a rooftop observation deck Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Tokyo.
Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center, one of the venues of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games, is seen in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
A man rides a bicycle past Canoe Slalom Course, one of the venues of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games, in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
Security guards, bottom right, pass by each other as they patrol the closed area of the riverbank adjacent to a closed building complex, back left, built to be used for the athletes' village during the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
A worker stands at a spectator stand at Canoe Slalom Course, one of the venues of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games, in Tokyo Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
A man walks on a bridge past a closed building complex, right, built to be used for the athletes' village during the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, in Tokyo on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer
TOKYO (AP) — The postponed Tokyo Olympics are due to open in just six months. Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee say they will go ahead on July 23. But it’s still unclear how this will happen with virus cases surging in Tokyo and elsewhere around the globe.
Venues around Tokyo are mostly shuttered and quiet, and may remain that way for a few months until local organizers give more explicit details about exactly how they will pull off the games during a pandemic. More details are expected early in the spring when the torch relay begins from northern Japan. That event is set for March 25 and involves 10,000 runners headed to Tokyo over four months. It’s hard to imagine the torch relay starting if the Olympics were not to follow.
The Olympics are enormous, the numbers staggering. They involve 11,000 athletes, and the Paralympics add another 4,400. The athletes represent 206 nations or territories. In addition, tens of thousands of others are involved, including coaches, judges, administrators, media and broadcasters.
It’s still unclear if fans will be allowed in venues, and increasingly doubtful that fans from abroad will be allowed to enter Japan.
Recent polls show about 80% of the Japanese public think the Olympics should be canceled, or postponed again. The International Olympic Committee has said they will not be postponed again and will be canceled if they cannot be held.