 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP PHOTOS: Town in Syria's Idlib province transformed by war
0 comments
AP

AP PHOTOS: Town in Syria's Idlib province transformed by war

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SARMADA, Idlib (AP) — In the opposition-held town of Sarmada near the border with Turkey, thousands of displaced Syrians go about their daily lives with little hope of returning to their homes any time soon.

Row upon row of tents, brick homes and other structures with water tanks on top dot the town, making up a series of huge informal camps for displaced people. Women cook and children play. Men go to work, pray and discuss politics.

They are displaced from various bouts of violence in Syria’s 10-year conflict. Idlib province in the northwestern corner of the country is the last area in Syria held by Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

Some of the camps in Sarmada, north of Idlib city, are run or supported by the Turkish Red Crescent, which donates food and other items like blankets and toys.

The town’s population has increased dramatically over the years, due to waves of displacement from around the country. It is considered relatively safe due to its proximity to the Bab al-Hawa crossing with Turkey, and its distance from the fighting fronts. The town has emerged as a commercial hub linking opposition-held Syria’s economy to Turkish markets.

Here's a gallery of images from Associated Press photographer Francisco Seco.

———

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Where does Donald Trump stand now?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later
World

Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later

  • Updated

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

+8
Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave
World

Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

  • Updated

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of people remain stuck.

World

UK lawmakers slam failures in gov't Windrush program

LONDON (AP) — A panel of U.K. lawmakers has slammed the government’s handling of compensation claims from legal residents whose lives were torn apart when authorities questioned their right to be in the country, demanding an overhaul of the program four years after the scandal first emerged.

Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage
World

Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Security forces in Qatar detained two journalists from Norwegian state television for over 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, authorities said Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi artist paints city walls atop a crane

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News