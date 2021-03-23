AP PHOTOS: UK reflects on death toll a year after lockdown

Beyond the devastating death toll, the pandemic has seriously impacted every aspect of day-to-day life. Children spent many months cooped up at home with their often-agitated parents and siblings also struggling to deal with the realities of life under lockdown.

The pandemic has also battered the British economy, which suffered its deepest recession in more than 300 years. Pubs, restaurants, theaters, hair salons and all nonessential stores in England have been closed since early November, with the exception of 2 1/2 weeks in between lockdowns.

Despite recovering some of its lost output, the economy remains around 10% smaller than it was just over a year ago. There are fears that many businesses, particularly those serving the public, will not be able to survive for long once the government starts withdrawing its unprecedented financial support.

There is some hope that the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccines — more than half the adult population has already had one of the two doses they need — will herald a period of lockdown easing in the weeks to come. Johnson insists his government's plan to lift restrictions in England will be guided by “data, not dates,” but that life could be very much more normal by the height of summer. The other nations of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — have outlined similar plans.