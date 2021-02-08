AP Photos: Year of Ox puts focus on Hong Kong's wild bovines

Ho Loy, chairwoman of the Lantau Buffalo Association, shouts to call to the wild cows and buffalos to come to eat at Lantau island, the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong on Jan. 17, 2021. The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, Feb. 12, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love. Ho and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong.
By ALICE FUNG and MEREEN SATIRAD
Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — The Chinese Year of the Ox begins Friday, and in the shadow of Hong Kong's futuristic urban skyline, wild bovines are getting some love.
Cattle and water buffalo embody hard work and serenity in the 12-animal Chinese zodiac, and were used on Hong Kong farms for centuries to plough rice fields, pull carts and provide milk and meat. But as farms began to shut down in the the 1970s, many animals were abandoned and their descendants became the wild cattle and buffalos now commonly seen in rural Hong Kong.
Ho Loy of the Lantau Buffalo Association and her team of volunteers dedicate most weekends to checking on the cattle that roam the biggest island within the territory of Hong Kong. Starting mid-morning they distribute grass and hay bought with donated funds to different herds around the island.
“The animals are a very important part of our culture, of our city planning, especially rural planning," Ho said. The animals provide an opportunity to explore “what that means to Hong Kong people about the nature, the remaining nature value in Hong Kong.”
Hong Kong's Agricultural, Fisheries and Conservation Department estimates there are approximately 1,100 brown cattle and 120 water buffalo distributed across Hong Kong's Lantau Island and rural parts of the New Territories near the border with China.