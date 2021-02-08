AP Photos: Year of Ox puts focus on Hong Kong's wild bovines

The Lantau Buffalo Association hopes to preserve the animals and their habitat, reduce friction with growing human communities and lobby for long-term environmental preservation policies.

While Hong Kong is best known for its neon-lit, densely-packed urban environment, more than three-quarters of the southern Chinese territory of 7.5 million people remains green hills and forests.

Over her 14 years of caring for the animals, Ho, a Lantau resident herself, has come to know them well. Water buffalo are “very shy, they spend most of the time in the wetland. So, preserving the wetland is one thing will help them to live healthy,” she said.

Cattle, on the other hand, are very sociable, especially if you have food.

“They will come and get your food and they are not scared of humans,” Ho said.

Fiona Woodhouse of the Hong Kong Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said the welfare of wildlife speaks to the overall health of Hong Kong's environment and cultural heritage.

“So, we need to ... ensure their welfare as much as possible and look at what we’re doing in Hong Kong to see how it impacts those animals and their ability to survive and live safely in Hong Kong,” Woodhouse said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0