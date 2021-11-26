 Skip to main content
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

NOV. 19-25, 2021

From German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s final cabinet meeting and a new migrant camp in Bosnia to a French urban climber scaling a Frankfurt high-rise and a bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Madrid-based photographer Bernat Armangue.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

