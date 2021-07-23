 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
0 comments
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa between July 16 and July 22, 2021.

Germany and Belgium experience deadly flooding as London swelters through a heat wave. Lewis Hamilton wins his 8th British Grand Prix, people in Senegal prepare for the Eid al-Adha festival known as Tabaski and a World Nomad Fashion festival takes place in Kyrgyzstan. A protest is held in support of hundreds of migrants on a hunger strike in Brussels, while a small boat filled with newcomers arrives on a beach in England.

The selection was curated by London Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympians past & present reflect on Tokyo 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets
World

Merkel defends legacy on gender, climate, with some regrets

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — With just months to go before her 16-year leadership of Germany ends, Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended her efforts to promote gender equality and curb climate change but expressed regret that some decisions, in hindsight, were made too late.

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage
World

Daimler: $4.3 billion quarterly profit despite chip shortage

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German auto maker Daimler reaped strong profits in the second quarter as demand for its Mercedes luxury cars continued to rebound from the depths of the pandemic, generating cash that the company can invest in its shift to electric vehicles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the moment when a rat causes havoc in Andalusia's parliament

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News