AP Week in Pictures: Global
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Global

OCT. 16 - 22, 2021

The Olympic flame is lit to begin its journey to the Winter Games in Beijing. A crew conducts a dramatic rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. A diver discovers a shell-encrusted sword that dates back to the Crusades. And Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, without social distancing for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

