 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
0 comments
AP

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

July 28 – Aug. 5, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP Photojournalist Esteban Felix in Santiago, Chile.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP—Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
EXPLAINER: The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track
World

EXPLAINER: The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — The Jamaican sprinter and her Olympic-record time captured everyone's attention. What's under foot, though, might have been a factor when Elaine Thompson-Herah broke a 33-year-old Olympic record in the women's 100 meters.

+8
Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home
World

Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism.

+8
Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home
World

Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane.

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand bans coral-damaging sunscreens in marine parks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News