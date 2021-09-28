 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apartment block explosion in Sweden injures some 20 people
0 comments
AP

Apartment block explosion in Sweden injures some 20 people

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A powerful explosion in an apartment building in the Swedish city of Goteborg on Tuesday injured up to 20 people, three of them seriously, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people, police and rescue workers said.

According to the Swedish news agency TT, the explosion took place just before 5 a.m. in the Annedal district in central Goteborg, Sweden's second largest city. Rescue services are still working to extinguish fires that spread to several apartments.

“It was burning in several places in the property and in several apartments, after the explosion,” said Jon Pile, operations manager at the greater Goteborg rescue service.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown but police have initiated a preliminary investigation and will access the building once the fires are under control, according to TT.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+22
Uncertain start to post-Merkel era after close German vote
World

Uncertain start to post-Merkel era after close German vote

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc pushed Monday for a quick agreement on a coalition government, but Europe’s biggest economy could still be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction.

+3
After captivity, Nigerian students seek overseas education
World

After captivity, Nigerian students seek overseas education

  • Updated

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Emmanuel Benson was planning to get his diploma in horticulture and landscaping from Nigeria’s Federal College of Forestry Mechanization next year. Now, he’s not willing to risk the return to school, after he was kidnapped by bandits with dozens of others earlier this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Few crowds, few women at Kabul zoo under Taliban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News