Armenia takes Azerbaijan to UN court alleging discrimination

Armenia alleges that Azerbaijani committed “grave violations of the racial discrimination convention" during last year's fighting.

The Armenian case says that even after a Russia-brokered ceasefire came into force on Nov. 10, ”Azerbaijan has continued to engage in the murder, torture and other abuse of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages and other detained persons,” according to the court.

Azerbaijan is expected to file a similar case against Armenia next week at the world court.

“In the coming days, we will hold #Armenia to account for breaches of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination,” Azerbaijan's deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said in a tweet. “30 years of human rights abuses against Azerbaijanis during occupation will not be tolerated.”

Leila Abdullaeva, head of the Azerbaijan foreign ministry’s press department, alleged Friday that, since the ceasefire, Armenia has prevented Azerbaijanis from returning to their homes through indiscriminate mining of the former occupied territories and refusing to provide mine maps to Azerbaijan.