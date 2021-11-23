Armenian PM: Hotline with Azerbaijan set up after clashes

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia has reached an agreement with Azerbaijan to establish a hotline between their defense chiefs after last week's deadly clashes on their border, the Armenian prime minister said Tuesday.

Nikol Pashinyan said during an online news conference that contacts between Armenian and Azerbaijani officials should become more frequent to “help stabilize the situation, find solutions and try to avoid crises.”

Pashinyan said six Armenian soldiers were killed and 32 others taken prisoner by Azerbaijanis during the clashes on Nov. 16, which were the worst since the 2020 hostilities. Azerbaijan said seven of its troops died.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old dispute over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a region that lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994.

The Azerbaijani military routed the Armenian forces in 44 days of fierce fighting in the fall of 2020, which ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal that saw Azerbaijan gain control of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh and reclaim all the regions controlled by Armenian forces outside the separatist region.