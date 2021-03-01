Armenia's political tensions rise amid rival rallies

Sarkissian's office responded with a strongly worded statement condemning “inadmissible speculation” about his move and emphasizing that his decision was “unbiased and driven exclusively by national interests.”

Addressing a rally of his supporters, Pashinyan voiced hope the president would endorse the dismissal of the General Staff’s chief for meddling in politics.

He blamed the country's former leader who lost power in the 2018 “velvet revolution” for influencing the military brass and trying to “set the army against the legitimately elected authorities and the people.”

Amid the escalating tensions, a group of protesters broke into a government building in central Yerevan earlier Monday to press for Pashinyan's resignation, but they left shortly afterward without violence.

Pashinyan, a 45-year-old former journalist who came to power after leading large street protests in 2018 that ousted his predecessor, still enjoys broad support despite the country's humiliating defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh and the opposition calls for his resignation.

He suggested calling a constitutional referendum in October to ask voters about expanding presidential powers to avoid future crises.