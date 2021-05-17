Around 1,000 Moroccan migrants cross into Spanish territory

Brahim Ghali, the head of the Polisario Front that disputes Rabat's claim on Western Sahara, is recovering from COVID-19 in a hospital in northern Spain, the Spanish government has said, justifying the decision to give him shelter on humanitarian grounds.

The Moroccan foreign ministry said last month that Madrid's move was “inconsistent with the spirit of partnership and good neighborliness.” In May, the ministry also said that Spain's move would have “consequences.”

Mohammed Ben Aisa, head of the Northern Observatory for Human Rights, a nonprofit group that works with migrants in northern Morocco, said that the influx was a mix of the seasonal attempts to reach Europe, the arrival of good weather and the recent tensions between Rabat and Madrid.

“The information that we have is that the Moroccan authorities reduced the usually heavy militarization of the coasts, which come after Morocco’s foreign ministry statement about Spain’s hosting of Brahim Ghali," Ben Aisa told The Associated Press.

“The area is heavily monitored by security forces and attempts there, whether to climb the fence or swim, are usually stopped," he added.