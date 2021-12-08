Arrested man is freed, not a suspect in Khashoggi's murder

PARIS (AP) — French authorities announced Wednesday that a man arrested at Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport for allegedly being linked to the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was misidentified. Saudi officials later said he was freed.

The Paris General Prosecutor's office issued a short statement Wednesday after over 24 hours of checks, saying that the man arrested Tuesday was not the Khalid Aedh al-Otaibi who is wanted under a 2019 Turkish arrest warrant.

“The (arrest) warrant does not apply to him,” the statement said, without elaborating. French media reported that the mix-up was related to the fact that the detained man had an identical name to al-Otaibi.

The Saudi Embassy in Paris said the arrested man was released later Wednesday and boarded a flight to Saudi Arabia. The embassy maintained that it was a case of mistaken identity, saying the man “had nothing to do with the case in question.”