Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has recreated Claude Monet's famed water lilies paintings using 650,000 Lego bricks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei has recreated Claude Monet's famed water lilies paintings using 650,000 Lego bricks.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Pope Francis has updated a 2019 church law aimed at holding senior churchmen accountable for covering up cases of sex abuse.
Rwanda's government has commuted the sentence of Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film "Hotel Rwanda" for saving hundreds of countrymen fro…
The Seoul government has revealed plans to build the world’s largest spokeless Ferris wheel.
Three-year-old Sero galloped amid heavy traffic, strolling down narrow alleys in residential neighborhoods, and passing zebra crossings as it …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.