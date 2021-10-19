As deaths rise, Russian doctors despair at low vaccine rate

Even as ICUs have filled in recent weeks, life in Moscow has continued as usual, with restaurants and movie theaters brimming with people, crowds swarming nightclubs and karaoke bars and commuters widely ignoring mask mandates on public transportation.

That makes medical workers like Dr. Natavan Ibragimova shudder.

“I think about sleepless nights when we get a huge number of patients who didn't even bother to use banal protective means,” the internist at Hospital No. 52 said.

Patients who have gotten the vaccine usually don't have serious symptoms, Ibragimova added, while the unvaccinated come to regret it.

“Patients who survive after a grave course of illness tell us when they are discharged, 'Doctor, you were right and I will tell everyone that it's necessary to get the vaccine,'" she said.

Until now, the Kremlin has ruled out a new nationwide lockdown like the one imposed early in the pandemic that dealt a heavy blow to the economy and sapped President Vladimir Putin’s popularity. The surging infections have raised the pressure on the health care system and prompted Cabinet officials to suggest that most public sector workers take a week off.