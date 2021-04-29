As India's crematoriums overflow with Covid victims, pyres burn through the night

"We start getting bodies in the morning and they keep coming in one after the other," said Suman Kumar Gupta, an official at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat cremation site, on Wednesday.

For workers and volunteers at the crematorium, handling hundreds of bodies daily and witnessing a constant outpouring of anguish takes a heavy toll. At the Seemapuri crematorium, a number of exhausted volunteers slumped against a wall, getting a little precious sleep before continuing with their work.

In between building the additional pyres and bringing out bodies, Shunty, the crematorium head, sits with grieving families to offer comfort and support.

"We have cremated 55 bodies in the last five hours ... (It) will be 100 by the end of the day," he said on Wednesday morning. "I am tired -- but this is not the time to get tired. This is the time to work for the nation, for humanity, and save lives."

The most harrowing part of his job, however, was seeing "young people die of Covid," Shunty said. "We have seen families who lost two to three young family members. I don't know what has happened to Delhi -- it's really disheartening."