ASEAN ministers mull censuring Myanmar for hindering envoy

Allowing Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to attend the ASEAN summit, which will take place by video Oct. 26-28, could be perceived as recognition of the military takeover that abruptly halted one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions in recent history after decades of military rule. Among world leaders due to attend the summit is President Joe Biden, who has condemned the democratic setback and authorized sanctions against Myanmar’s generals, their family members and associates.

ASEAN foreign ministers on Friday will consider a number of proposals, including allowing Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing to attend the meetings without letting him speak or prohibiting him from attending but permitting a lower-level civilian representative to attend in his place, a Southeast Asian diplomat told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to discuss the issue publicly.

A Myanmar delegation attended last month’s U.N. General Assembly in New York but did not address the body, an arrangement that ASEAN can possibly adopt, the diplomat said.

Myanmar’s military-appointed foreign minister was invited to attend the two-hour ministerial meeting Friday night, the diplomat said, adding “we don’t know how Myanmar will react if presented officially with these options.”