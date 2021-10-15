ASEAN to exclude Myanmar's leader from summit in key rebuke

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to discuss the issue publicly, said Brunei will instead issue an invitation for a non-political representative to the summit. Erywan will also postpone his visit to Myanmar until after the summit, the diplomat said.

“I think the ministers believe that inviting the general will further damage ASEAN’s credibility in the international community," the diplomat said, adding that this however doesn't amount to suspending Myanmar.

Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin calmly disagreed with ASEAN’s decision and reiterated that Erywan can’t meet with Suu Kyi and deposed President Win Myint because they are undergoing legal proceedings, the diplomat said. Brunei is expected to make a formal announcement on Saturday.

Allowing Min Aung Hlaing to attend the ASEAN summit, which will take place by video, could be perceived as recognition of the military takeover that abruptly halted one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions in recent history after decades of military rule. Among world leaders due to attend the summit is President Joe Biden, who has condemned the democratic setback and authorized sanctions against Myanmar’s generals, their family members and associates.