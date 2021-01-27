Asia Today: China's big holiday travel season light so far

At a gated community in Beijing’s northeastern suburbs, domestic worker Tang Ying said returning to her hometown in the central province Henan was just too risky. “You could get sick or you could get quarantined or caught by other rules,” said Tang. "Most of the maids I know feel the same way.”

Officials are predicting Chinese will make 1.7 billion trips during the travel rush. That is down 40% from 2019. From some destinations, the numbers could be much higher, with departures out of Beijing and the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu down by more than 75% over the period, according to estimates from travel associations.

International arrivals are similarly affected, with virtually all foreigners barred from entering China.

The National Health Commission said Thursday that 41 new cases of domestic transmission had been reported over the previous 24 hours, down from 55 on Wednesday 69 the day before.

A total of 1,820 people were in treatment for COVID-19 and another 988 being observed in observation after testing positive but displaying no symptoms of the virus. China has reported 4,636 deaths from COVID-19 among 89,326 total cases.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region: