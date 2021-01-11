Asia Today: India starts shipping COVID-19 vaccine to cities

India has the second-most COVID-19 infections in the world, after the U.S. Since the pandemic began it has confirmed more than 10.4 million cases and over 150,000 deaths.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— The small Pacific nation of Micronesia has reported its first case of the coronavirus after a crewmember on an arriving ship tested positive. In an address to the nation, President David Panuelo said many people had heard the “alarming news” but the case has been contained at the border. Panuelo said one crew member aboard the government ship Chief Mailo had tested positive after the ship had returned from the Philippines following more than a year of drydock repairs. He said the crew member has been isolated on board, that all other crew remain on board, and that the ship is being monitored daily by law enforcement. Micronesia, home to 100,000 people, had been among just a few nations to have avoided the virus altogether.