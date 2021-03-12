Asia Today: Virus resurges as India slowly vaccinates more

But the program aiming to vaccinate 300 million people by August is running way below capacity.

More than 26 million people have gotten a shot, though only 4.72 million are fully vaccinated with both doses.

India has reported more than 158,000 deaths from COVID-19.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Mayors are reimposing a nighttime curfew in the Philippine capital region of more than 12 million people amid a spike in coronavirus infections, which placed dozens of villages back under police-enforced lockdowns. Authorities will enforce the 7-hour curfew for two weeks starting Monday in the Manila metropolitan area, said Benhur Abalos, who heads the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. The Philippines has reported more than 600,000 infections and more than 12,500 deaths. President Rodrigo Duterte said he did not know how he could considerably ease quarantine restrictions when cases continue to surge. He said further reopening the economy may be possible when millions of Filipinos have been vaccinated. But the government’s vaccination campaign has faced supply problems and public reluctance.