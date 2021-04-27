Asian lender forecasts strong rebound for region in 2021

So far, the overall impact of this spike in cases is unclear.

“Real-time data on traffic, electricity demand and mobility suggest that, so far at least, India’s virus outbreak has had more of an impact on behavior than it has on activity," Shilan Shah of Capital Economics said in a separate report.

So far, the Indian government has resisted taking the sort of drastic lockdown measures it ordered in March 2020 when millions of workers were stranded in cities, unable to work or return to their villages.

“The big unknown is whether these restrictions will be sufficient to curb the outbreak. If not and it continues, more draconian measures may still be needed," Shah said.

The ADB forecast that Myanmar's economy will contract nearly 10% this year following a military coup that has thrust the country into turmoil. The economy grew at a modest 3.3% level in 2020, before the military seized power on Feb. 1, provoking a mass civil disobedience campaign that has stifled most business activity.

The ADB economists did not foresee a significant increase in inflation, despite concerns in the U.S. and elsewhere that massive government spending and other stimulus might spark surging prices.