 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AstraZeneca says 4th-Q earns triple on cancer drugs sales
0 comments
AP

AstraZeneca says 4th-Q earns triple on cancer drugs sales

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AstraZeneca says 4th-Q earns triple on cancer drugs sales

Syringes and a package with the vaccine from AstraZeneca are ready and waiting at the fourth vaccination center in Berlin at Tegel Airport, Germany, Wednesday, Feb.10, 2021. At the beginning, mainly nursing staff and medical personnel will be vaccinated against the coronavirus here.

 Kay Nietfeld

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca said Thursday it's working with the University of Oxford to adapt its COVID-19 vaccine to protect against new strains of the virus as public health officials raise concerns about mutations that may make the virus more resistant to existing vaccines.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker worked with Oxford to develop one of the first COVID-19 vaccines authorized for widespread use. AstraZeneca said it hopes to cut the time needed to produce large amounts of any new vaccine to between six and nine months.

The comments came as Astra-Zeneca said fourth-quarter net income rose to $1.01 billion from $313 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Drug sales increased 11% to $7.41 billion, driven by a 24% increase in cancer treatments.

The company posted $2 million of revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine, which it has pledged to supply on a non-profit basis during the pandemic, and said it would begin reporting sales of the vaccine separately beginning in the next quarter.

———

Read all AP stories about coronavirus vaccines at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
World

WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab

  • Updated

WUHAN, China (AP) — The coronavirus most likely first appeared in humans after jumping from an animal, a team of international and Chinese scientists looking for the origins of COVID-19 said Tuesday, saying an alternate theory that the virus leaked from a Chinese lab was unlikely.

+4
Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case
World

Holocaust scholars ordered to apologize in Polish libel case

  • Updated

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Warsaw ruled Tuesday that two prominent Holocaust researchers must apologize to a woman who claimed her deceased uncle had been slandered in a historical work, citing alleged inaccuracies that suggested the Polish man helped kill Jews during World War II.

Watch Now: Related Video

Egypt a decade on: CNN reporters' personal reflections

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News