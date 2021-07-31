At 46, African skateboarder finally wows mom at Tokyo Games

”I’m not going to win. I am not going to get a medal," he says. “But, like, I am legitimately the best guy in Africa. By default, the best guy in Africa goes to the Olympics.”

“It’s just unbelievably epic,” he adds. "It’s all expenses paid and it’s going to be the best course I would have ever skated in my life.”

Only Rune Glifberg, a.k.a “the Danish Destroyer” and also 46, is older (by eight months) than Oberholzer among the 80 men and women competing in skateboarding's Olympic debut in Tokyo.

In the men's park competition on Thursday, Oberholzer and Glifberg — with their spiky shocks of grey-flecked hair — will face skaters less than half their age.

The women's event on Wednesday has even younger skaters: Kokona Hiraki of Japan is just 12. In the women's street event in Week 1, three young teens — 13, 13 and 16 — won gold, silver and bronze.

“I have got nothing to lose, nothing to prove. I know I am 46 and all I need to do is keep my cardio up so I can stay on my skateboard for 45 seconds," Oberholzer says. "I’m going to be the one smiling, bro. I hope. Or I will be having a mild heart attack."